The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has mobilised security to schools, hospitals, health workers, and critical infrastructure belonging to the country.

According to BBC Pidgin, the IGP, in a statement, said this while reviewing the general security situation in the country.

The police boss also ordered men of the force to carry out stop and search and regular patrols to reduce the country's crime rate.

Baba then urged Nigerians to cooperate with the security operatives in getting to strategic areas, routes and communities.

He noted that the move was meant to suppress the antics and criminal activities of men of the underworld.

Below are the 15 safety tips the police have rolled out for you

Do not use car stickers that reveal where you work, especially if it is a big organisation. Do not post pictures of your children in school uniforms or badges. Do not spray at parties. Use envelopes instead. Do not try to empty the ATM with a large withdrawal. N50,000 is too much for a wallet. Always delete bank transaction notifications, especially SMS. You can memorise your bank account balance and tear your POS/ATM receipt before throwing it away. Do not jog in the dark, you can go with someone if you need to do that. Always lock your door, even if you just need to turn off your generator in the backyard. Do not put on your ID card outside your workplace, no one needs to know where you work. Be accountable to your parents or spouse, and let people know where you’re going or where you are at every point. Do not send your children outside your compound, they’re soft targets. Do not form a big boss in your community. Try to be modest with your donation. If you’re a giver, try to give modestly and in private. Try and use the language, “I can’t spend much money now”. Do not spend too much time in the office after closing hours. You can do your deadline work later or at home. Always make safety your first priority in every decision. Be mindful of your social media posts on social media, especially what concerns your personal life.

