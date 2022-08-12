Newspaper Review: The Real Owo Church Attackers Unmasked

The revelation of the attackers of St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo by the Defence Headquarters on Tuesday, August 9, was one of the biggest stories in mainstream Nigerian news media over the week.

Owo Church Attackers: List of Arrested Terrorists as Military Mentions Names

The Defence Headquarters, through Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor on Tuesday, August 8, confirmed to Nigerians that terrorists who attacked St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo have been arrested.

CDS Iraboh, during a meeting with media executives in Abuja, noted that troops who were in operation pursued the suspects and recovered some exhibits from them.

“If Russia Wins, It Will Lead to World War III”: President Zelenskyy Reveals Why Africa Should Support Ukraine

“I am an open president,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, said at the beginning of his online meeting with Legit.ng and other African media on Thursday, August 4.

“I want our dialogue to be open…You can ask any questions... I promise to answer them openly,” he said.

Africans Know Pain of Being Ignored: Zelenskyy on Why Africa Should Support Ukraine in Exclusive Interview

“African countries should support Ukraine because they know how it hurts when the world does not pay attention to your problem.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is reminding the African people and their leaders to support his country, which is deep in the throes of war following Russia’s invasion.

NDLEA Arrests Popular Pastor with 3 Drums of ‘Mkpuru-Mmiri’, Releases Photo

Pastor Anietie Okon Effiong, a trans-border drug dealer, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

A statement released by NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, August 7, indicates that Effiong was arrested with three drums of crystal methamphetamine, locally called Mkpuru Mmiri, believed to have been imported from India.

Sanusi Drops Another Bombshell, Says His Prophesies Have Come to Pass

Former Emir of Kano state, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has expressed the confidence to continue to speak, defend and rebuild Nigeria.

The Emir said most of the prophecies that caused him so many troubles have come to pass.

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy on Putin's Move To Buy Africa With Oil: "They Have 1% Of Investments in Africa

Zelenskyy held a rare virtual meeting with journalists from Africa on Thursday, August 4, 2022, where he warned countries on the continent to be wary about Russia's recent “friendly gestures”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sent the strongest message yet to African countries since Russia invaded his country, asking the continent to take a firm stance for justice.

2023: El-Rufai to Defect from APC? New Prediction on Kaduna Governor's Party Destination Emerges

The spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar's campaign organisation, Bwala Daniel, has made an ambitious prediction on what will transpire before the 2023 general elections.

In a tweet on Sunday, August 7, Daniel who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) not long ago said Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state will join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) very soon.

