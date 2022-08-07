The deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has said that most of the prophecies that cause him so many troubles have come to pass

Sanusi added if he was to choose between his principles and power, he would not sacrifice his principles for power

The former emir said this at a stage drama, titled, "Emir Sanusi: Truth in Time”, in Abuja on Saturday, August 6

FCT, Abuja - Former Emir of Kano state, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has expressed the confidence to continue to speak, defend and rebuild Nigeria.

According to The Nation, the Emir said most of the prophecies that caused him so many troubles have come to pass.

The deposed Emir who is now the current Khalifah of the Tijaniyyah Movement of Nigeria said this in Abuja on Saturday, August 6, at a stage play titled, “Emir Sanusi: Truth in Time.”

We have long history of service to Nigeria - Sanusi boast

Sanusi maintained that he has the experience and everything needed to contribute to nation-building due to his long history of service to the country.

He stressed that his father, family, had a long history of service to Nigeria, recalling that his father was the first director general of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), set up the agency in 1960.

Sanusi maintained that if he had to choose between sacrificing his principles and holding on to his position, he would not sacrifice his principles.

The things that I said would happen, that caused me so much trouble, have happened.

I will continue to speak and voice my views. I will continue to defend this country,’’ he said.

