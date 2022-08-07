Lamido Sanusi, the deposed Emir of Kano, has said God has not taken anything away from him even after his dethronement

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said he would be ungrateful to God if he expressed regret or sadness over his removal as Kano emir

Sanusi, the 14th Kano emir was in March 2020 dethroned by the Ganduje-led Kano state government

FCT, Abuja - The deposed Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, says he does not regret and neither is he sad over his dethronement by the Kano state government.

Sanusi, who is the current Khalifah, Tijaniyat Movement of Nigeria, said this in Abuja on Saturday, August 6, at a stage play titled “Emir Sanusi: Truth in Time," Premium Times reported.

The play was written by Ahmed Yerima, a professor of Drama at the Redeemer University and produced by Executive Chairman, Duke of Somolu Productions, Joseph Edgar.

The 14th emir said he would be ungrateful to God if he expressed regret or sadness over his removal as emir in spite of the positions he occupied in life.

“I don’t think that God has taken anything away from me. So, I have no regret.

“I turned 61 years last year and in those years, I had the honour of having been the Chief Risk Officer at United Bank for Africa (UBA) and the Chief Risk Officer at First Bank.

“I was Governor of Central Bank, Emir of Kano and now Khalifah, Tijaniyat Movement of Nigeria.

“If I have sadness, then I’m ungrateful. How many people have had the opportunity to be just one of those things?’’ he observed.

Sanusi reiterated that if he had a choice between sacrificing his principles and holding on to his position, he would give up the position.

Legit.ng recalls that Lamido Sanusi was dethroned as Emir of Kano in March 2020 by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, citing “total disrespect to lawful instructions from the Office of the Governor.”

Sanusi, Ganduje "reunite" in Abuja airport two years after dethronement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ganduje and Sanusi met at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Monday, August 1.

This was the first time that both men would be seen together since Ganduje dethroned Sanusi in 2020.

In a short clip capturing their meeting, the former Emir and Ganduje could be seen shaking hands at a lounge in the airport as the latter grinned.

