A complicated yet successful open-heart surgery has been carried out by a hospital in Lagos on a 13-day-old baby

The baby according to the president and chief executive officer of the Tristate health care system, Prof. Kamar Adeleke, was born with a rare congenital abnormality of the heart

Meanwhile, the operation which lasted for about 19 hours, was carried out by a Nigerian team of specialists

Lagos-based Tristate Hospital, Lekki, has successfully carried out complicated open heart surgery on a 13-day-old baby.

The baby, name withheld, was born with a rare congenital abnormality of the heart known in medical parlance as “transposition of the great arteries”.

Lagos hospital performs successful open-heart surgery on a 13-day-old baby. Photo credit: Prof. Kamar Adeleke

Source: Facebook

The health condition explained

In simple terms, the two major arteries leaving the baby’s heart were transposed (wrongly connected) to the lower chambers of the heart (ventricles).

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng gathered that the life-saving procedure, known as an “arterial switch operation” – a complex type of pediatric cardiothoracic surgery, lasted 19 hours, and was carried out by a Nigerian team of specialists.

Only the most skilled paediatric surgeons in the world are known to carry out the procedure successfully.

The medical team

The medical team was led by Professor Kamar Adeleke, a professor of medicine/cardiology, interventional cardiologist, and the Founder/CEO, of Tristate Healthcare system – a conglomeration of best-in-class super-specialty healthcare providers.

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos, Adeleke, who is the President/CEO, Tristate Cardiovascular Institute, and Chief, Division of Cardiac Catheterization and Interventional Laboratory, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo state, said the arterial switch operation is an open-heart procedure that is done within two weeks of life or it will be too late.

He explained that as a result of the abnormality, blood containing oxygen from the baby’s lungs was being pumped back into the lungs, while blood that lacks oxygen was pumped throughout the body.

“We did an arterial switch in a 13- day- old baby. Normally, the heart has two sides; the right side takes in blood from the organs of the body. This blood is devoid of nutrients, and from here the blood is pumped into the lungs where it is oxygenated and purified and then transported into the left side of the heart where it is pumped to all parts of the body."

Adeleke noted that normally, the left side of the heart pumps out 4-6 litres of blood every minute.

“This baby was born with a badly structured heart. What happened to this baby was that the left and right structures were switched, so the baby was not getting any purification of the blood. The mortality of this condition is 100 percent.

“What we did was to restructure the heart in addition to a bypass. All the blood vessels coming from the wrong sides were correctly repositioned. It was a complex surgery that took from 10.15 in the morning till 5 am the following day.”

Significant feat

Noting that congenital heart defects occur in about 0.01 percent of the Nigerian population, Adeleke argued that the feat is significant in the sense that the condition was being tackled locally for the first time.

Nigerians commend VP Osinbajo as he undergoes surgery in Lagos hospital

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, was admitted at Duchess Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos for a surgical procedure over pain in his leg.

It was reported that Laolu Akande, spokesman to the vice-president, disclosed in a tweet on Saturday, July 16.

According to Akande, Osinbajo’s surgery is due to recurrent leg pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash.

Source: Legit.ng