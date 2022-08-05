Arrangements have been put in place for the burial ceremony of late Nollywood veteran actress Mama Sola Onayiga who passed away on July 18, 2022

The accomplished stage queen who was known for the sitcom Checkmate and family television drama Fuji House of Commotion will be laid to rest in Ikorodu, Lagos state

A Night of Tribute program in honour of the late actress has also been scheduled to take place at the National Theatre in Lagos

Celebrated veteran actress Sola Onayiga's burial arrangements have been announced, and she will be late to rest finally on Friday, August 19, 2020, at the Western Cemetery Western Home Limited, Abule-Eko.

Culture/film Journalist and Arts Administrator Shaibu Husseini made the announcement on Instagram earlier today, July 5.

Burial dates for Late actress Sola Onayiga announced.

He wrote: "The fiery actress of the stage and screen Ireti Sola Onayiga nee Awojobi aka Catering Practicals will be buried On Friday, August 19 in Ikorodu, Lagos State. Tribute Night organised by @NANTAPnig and a Committee of friends is on August 16. Join us to bid Auntie Sola farewell. See this poster for details. Journey Well, Auntie Sola, who calls me 'My Brother'!

A night of Tributes/Artistes night in honour of the late actress has also been scheduled on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the National Theatre in Orile Iganmu in Lagos.

Thursday, July 18, 2022, a service of songs and Christian Wake Keep programme will also take place at the RCCG, Joyful Assembly Lagos Province 63, headquarters of Region 26, Dominion Estate, Yellow Signboard Bus-Stop after First Bank, off Ijede road, Omitoro Ikorodu in Lagos.

Late Sola Onayiga, who passed away on July 18, 2020, was an accomplished stage and screen actress who was prominent for her roles in both the popular family drama series Fuji House of Commotion and the sitcom Checkmate.

Veteran Fuji House of Commotion actress Sola Onayiga is dead

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian movie industry lost one of its veteran actresses, Sola Onayiga, also known as Kitchen Practical on July 18.

The details of the cause of the actress' death was not revealed, but she was confirmed to have given up in the early hours of Monday, July 18.

We commiserated with the president of the Actor's Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, as fans also mourned the actress' death.

