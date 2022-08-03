President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the military has been given full freedom to tackle insecurity facing the country

Buhari made the revelation on Tuesday, August 2, while reacting to a series of attacks in Kaduna, Plateau and Sokoto states

The president's directive was disclosed in a statement signed by his senior special assistant on media and publicity

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday, August 2, said his administration had given “full freedom” to the military to end insecurity in the country.

This president made the revelation in a statement signed by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu while reacting to the recent attacks in Kaduna, Plateau and Sokoto states.

Buhari Makes New Revelation about military freedom Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

50 people abducted, 18, 26 died in Kaduna, Plateau, Sokoto states between Saturday and Monday

On Monday, August 1, not less than 50 persons were abducted by terrorists in Kaduna state, while many were sent out of the community.

In Plateau on the same Monday, no fewer than 18 persons were reportedly killed during a clash between bandits and members of the vigilante groups.

26 persons were drowned while trying to escape a gun duel between security officers and bandits in Duma village, Tureta local government area of Sokoto, on Saturday, July 30.

Buhari reviews bandits' attacks, gives new directives to military

“We have given security forces full freedom to deal with and bring to end this madness,” the President revealed in his reaction.

Shehu stated that Buhari reviewed the situation after reporting the loss of several lives in the attacks.

He assured states would get all possible support from the federal government in the states.

Presidency berates senators who threatened to impeach President Buhari

The presidency has described the senators who threatened to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari as the minority of minorities.

Buhari's special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, said the threat is so empty that it cannot be carried out.

The senators, across all political parties, on Wednesday, July 27, threatened to impeach Buhari if he failed to address the issue of insecurity in the country properly.

