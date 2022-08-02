Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing has insisted that the Imo state government is yet to pay its N2.5 billion debt for the purchase of various vehicles

Responding to the statement by the Imo state government, the company urged the Hope Uzodimma-led company to pay its debt and stop spewing lies

The company noted that seeking redress is the last option open to the company as the government was not disposed to settling its debt

Nnewi - Nigerian indigenous automobile company, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, IVM, has insisted that the Imo state government is yet to pay N2.5 billion debt for the purchase of various IVM vehicles including their parts from the company.

This is coming against the backdrop of a press statement issued by the commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba on behalf of the Imo state government.

Innoson insists the Uzodimma-led administration has defaulted in settling its debts. Photo credit: Imo state government

Emelumba had alleged that the state government has serviced over 70 percent of the debt.

But in a swift reaction, IVM's spokesman, Cornel Osigwe, noted that the statement was written to water down the facts and substance stated in the company's earlier statement.

He said:

“We do not wish to join words with Imo state government as we now have it on good authority that it has engaged its e-dogs to discredit our brand in the media space.

“The matter is now before the courts and we have always believed in the integrity of the judiciary to do the right thing when facts are stated.

“Innoson Vehicles has made all efforts since April 2021 through every means possible to make the governor pay for the vehicles, all to no avail, even with the involvement of top officials in government, clergies, and Bishops both with and outside Imo state to intervene on the matter.”

Osigwe added that Innoson Vehicles gave Imo state government an option of setting up a payment plan on monthly basis, yet there was no response or word from the Hope Uzodimma-led administration.

He said approaching the courts to recover the debt was the last option for the company since the governor has rebuffed all entreaties made to him to pay.

He stated that it is not correct that Innoson Vehicles agreed with the Imo government that the company will set up a service centre in the state.

According to him, Innoson Vehicles have various vehicle servicing partners in Imo state where its cars are maintained and serviced.

He also said the statement on servicing of debt by the Imo commissioner is false, adding that since the vehicles were delivered in April 2021, the state government hasn't paid any money.

He added:

“Innoson Vehicles is urging the Imo state government to do the needful and pay its debt with the accruing interest so that the case will be withdrawn from court.”

