Udom Ekpoudom has blamed former Niger Delta Affairs minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio, says is the reason the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not have a governorship candidate in Akawa Ibom state.

Ekpoudom who is a chieftain of the APC in the state and also a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) claims to be the party’s senatorial candidate of Akwa Ibom Northwest.

Going further, the former police chief said Akpabio allegedly manipulated the governorship primaries to install his preferred candidate, the Nation Newspaper reports.

Source: Twitter

He also alleged that the former minister of hijacking the materials for the primaries and diverted the exercise to another venue other than the venue that was recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

When asked if he was worried that APC does not have a governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom state, Ekpoudom said:

“I am very worried about that. This is the handiwork of my brother (Akpabio)…”

The former DIG alleged that APC youths got information that some people wanted to divert the materials for the primary to rig the poll.

He said whne the suspected election riggers arrived, they did not carry the election materials to the Sheer Grace venue but to another place.

In another report, the Akwa Ibom state’s resident electoral commissioner, Mike Igini, has disclosed that it is a punishable offence under the electoral act 2022 for politicians to obtain multiple nomination forms.

Igini cited section 115 (D) of the electoral act, which stated that a person who signed a nomination paper or result form as a candidate in more than one constituency is liable to be convicted to 2 years imprisonment.

Godswill Akpabio, former minister of President Muhammadu Buhari, had been at loggerhead with Igini over his insistence that INEC did not monitor the primaries that produced the former governor as the senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom north-west.

Recall that Akpabio contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket but withdrew from the race on June 7 while he asked his supporters to vote for Bola Tinubu, the winner of the primaries.

Source: Legit.ng