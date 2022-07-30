Aro Moshood Abiodun, popularly known as AMA, is not a card carrying member of the party according to an allegation

Abiodun is the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly candidate for Ikorodu Constituency 2

A serious allegation has been leveled against the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly candidate for Ikorodu Constituency 2, Aro Moshood Abiodun, popularly known as AMA.

According to Hon Oluwatosin Onamade, a House of Assembly hopeful, AMA is not a card carrying member of the party.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Onamade alleged that AMA was registered with registration number 62011 as a member of the Lagos APC on April 29, one week after the expiration of deadline for membership while also insisting that AMA, who had contested three times on the platform of the PDP remains a card carrying member of the opposition party.

The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee had announced April 21, 2022 as the closing date for the nationwide membership registration/revalidation exercise after three extensions.

He however urged the state party leadership and the electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to crush the candidacy of AMA and recognize him as the party flagbearer for the election scheduled to hold next year.

He said, “AMA is and remains a member of the opposition party, the PDP. He had contested an election three consecutive times into the Lagos state House of Assembly after which he left the party for the APC where he contested the May 27, 2022 primary election using an invalid APC membership.

Going further, he alleged that AMA's membership of the PDP remains intact as he failed to resign from the PDP.”

Supporting his claims further, Onamade said a request for verification dated May 13, 2022 was made on the Ward Chairman of the PDP in Ikorodu constituency to ascertain the membership status of AMA.

According to him, his suspicion was confirmed as in the response dated May 16 and 17, 2022 from the leadership of the party confirmed AMA as a member of the party.

