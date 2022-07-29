Three officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were on Friday arrested by the Lagos State police command for carrying out Voters registration centre at a church.

The INEC staff identified as Mr Ikechukwu Izuchukwu and Miss Agbokhna Ebigun, were arrested after residents of Ijeshatedo, Surulere, Lagos, raised an alarm.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Spokesman of the Lagos state police command, in a series of tweets confirmed the arrest of the INEC officials, saying they were found within the church premises registering members.

He said, “The INEC officials were assigned to Imam Thanni Street by House 9A for today’s exercise. They were, however, found within the church premises. Residents raised concerns and informed the police. The DPO Ijeshatedo swung into action and brought the INEC officials to the station.

“Preliminary findings show that a resident of the area who volunteered to transport the officials from their office to the center was responsible for the mix-up, deliberate or not, further investigation will reveal. Meanwhile, the officials were immediately released to proceed to the correct center to continue their assignment.”

