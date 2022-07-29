Police in Lagos have released evidence concerning the report that some thugs attacked St. Bridget Catholic Church in Surulere and cart away PVC registration machines

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos police spokesperson, stated that the INEC officials were to be at No 9 Imam Thanni street but were found on the church premises

Hundeyin disclosed that the police were alerted about the development, and they swung into action, the INEC officials were arrested and taken to the station

Contrary to an earlier report that some thugs attacked St. Bridget Catholic Church in Surulere and cart away some permanent voter card registration machines, Lagos police released the truth of the matter.

According to Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin, the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) diverted from their original location to the church.

Police arrest INEC officials who left their primary place of assignment to catholic church premises Photo Credit: SP. Benjamin Hundeyin

Source: Facebook

Police arrest INEC officials for leaving their primary location to Catholic church

The police said the people complained about the action of the independent commission’s officials, and they swung into action.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The police spokesperson, in a statement on his verified Twitter account, said the DPO of Ijeshatedo led his men to the scene and arrested the officials

"The INEC officials were assigned to Imam Thani Street by House No 9A for today's exercise. They were, however, found within the church premises. Residents raised concerns & informed the police. The DPO Ijeshatedo swung into action and brought the INEC officials to the station," the statement reads in part.

Source: Legit.ng