The federal government has inaugurated a 10-member interministerial committee to implement the adoption and implementation of the role

Rauf Aregbesola, while speaking on the committee on Friday, July 29, said the objective of the committee is to stop the illegal dealings of economic saboteurs at the expense of the country

He said insecurity in the country can be resolved if the financial lifeline of the criminal actors can be cut off

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has reiterated its commitment to the fight against terrorism financing and money laundering in the country.

This is coming barely 48 hours that some senators threatened to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari if he fails to properly address the issue of insecurity.

FG moves to cut financial flow of terrorists Photo Credit: Rauf Aregbesola

Source: Facebook

FG inaugurates 10-member interministerial committee to fight terrorism financing

The Nation reported that the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, revealed the federal government’s commitment at the inauguration of a 10-member interministerial committee designed to implement the adoption and implementation of the roles of the ministry.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The minister said this was based on the Financial Action Taskforce (FATF) adopted implementation roadmap by the federal government.

Aregbesola said the high level of insecurity facing the country in recent times could be attributed to the economic saboteurs involved in illegal financial deals at the country's expense.

Buhari is committed to ending money laundering, terrorism financing

He reaffirmed Buhari’s administration of its commitment to eradicating money laundering, terrorism financing and other corrupt practices.

He said the fight has made the country an active partner in fighting and advocacy with other African and global partners.

“Some of the security challenges facing the country at the moment can be resolved if the financial lifeline of the actors were cut off,” Aregbesola’s statement reads in part.

Source: Legit.ng