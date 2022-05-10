A fresh update has emerged in the murder case of 5-year-old pupil Hanifa Abubakar who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by her proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko

The suspect, Tanko, appeared before Justice Usman Na’abba at the Kano state High Court on Monday, May 9

Tanko during the court session pleaded not guilty to all three charges leveled against him except for one bordering on conspiracy

The proprietor of Noble Kids School in Kano state, Abdulmalik Tanko has denied allegations that he killed a 5-year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar, Sahara Reporters gathered.

Tanko who appeared before Justice Usman Na’abba at the High Court sitting in Audu Bako pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder leveled against him.

Jamila wife of Abdulmalik Tanko testified against him at a Kano High Court. Photo credit: (Daily Trust)

Recall that the 5-year-old Hanifer was reported missing after which it was later discovered that her proprietor, Tanko abducted her.

Tanko had demanded a ransom of N6million from the parents of the child and in the process of collecting part of the money, he was arrested.

As gathered by Legit.ng, who is facing four charges agreed to one of the charges and pleaded not guilty to the remaining three charges.

He said:

“I am not sure if I am the last person who saw her alive because I have earlier communicated to someone else about it. I did neither kill nor poisoned her. I left her sleeping and came back to see her dead.

“Myself, the second and third defendants did not know how she died.”

How Tanko's wife Jemila testified against him in court

Recall that earlier in the year, Legit.ng reported that the wife of the suspect who was initially apprehended for conspiracy was freed by the court.

Her name, Jamila Muhammad Sani who appeared before the same high court in Kano, confessed to the murder of Hanifa, and testified against her husband who is the suspected killer.

A sequel to her testimony prompted the court to grant her freedom stating that she was innocent of the charges against her.

Father of 5-year-old girl killed by her proprietor speaks in clip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the dad of the 5-year-old girl who was murdered by her school proprietor has expressed sorrow over the incident that cut short his daughter's life.

In a recent video shared by @dailytrust, the heartbroken man tearfully told newsmen that in spite of the sad incident, he can only thank God.

While stating that he leaves God to take vengeance, the deceased girl's father added that it is an incident he will take to the grave.

