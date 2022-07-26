There is no faction in Ohaneze Ndigbo, Lagos state chapter according to the president of organisation

Ohaneze Ndigbo, Lagos state chapter, is not factionalised. This is the position of Chief Sunday Ossai, the president of the Apex Igbo scio-cultural organization in the state.

The president He explained that before the election that brought him to office, his predecessor, was impeached for gross misconduct, and disrespect for elders in the association.

The president of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Lagos state chapter, Chief Sunday Ossai said that the Apex Igbo scio-cultural organization is not factionalized. Photo: John Joseph

Source: UGC

Chief Ossai in a statement sighted by Legit.ng said:

'To use the word factionalized is misleading and wrong. It is my believe that the Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos State Chapter, which I am the president is the only Ohaneze we have in Lagos. For example, those agitating for Biafra are there, does that mean that Nigeria is factionalized?

"We have only one Ohaneze, which I am the president, let me explain the meaning of Ohaneze to you. It means the King and the people, that is the real meaning of Ohaneze. The King and the people decided to join effort together, to improve and enhance the progress of Ndigbo. My own Ohaneze is the king and the people and we are affiliated to Enugu, which is the parent body of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Going further, he revealed that he is recognised in the headquarters of the apex organisation in Enugu.

He added:

"The Headquarters of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide is in Enugu. It is my humble self that Enugu recognizes, because Enugu came to Lagos to monitor the conduct of the election that brought me to office and the election was very peaceful and successfully.

"It was keenly contested and at the end of the contest I emerged the winner of the election, and was later sworn in.

"Before, my election, there was a vacuum in Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos State Chapter, because the former President was impeached for gross misconduct.

"He almost turned our secretariat to a chalet, at a stage he was not going to his house any longer. The secretariat of Ohaneze became his second home, and he uses the place to do all manner of things."

"He was also disrespectful to the elders and this culminated to his impeachment. Before the impeachment, he had only one week left in his four years tenure".

Chief Ossai said the inordinate ambition of former president to continue to hold on to power led him to procure a court order to extend his stay in office for additional four years.

He added that before the court order, the former president tried to lobby members to extend his tenure by two years under the pretence that COVID-19 and End SARS crisis ate deep into his four years term.

He also disclosed that the Lagos State electoral committee led by Oliver Akubueze, which conducted the election that brought him to office was constituted by the then president, Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene.

On the position of its constitution on tenure of executive he said:

"You are talking about the bye law of Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos State Chapter, the tenure of office is four years. He was sworn in on 16th June 2018, by June 2022, it was four years. And the bye law of Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos stipulates only one term of four years for the executive. No body had ever done two terms. It is only one tenure".

Chief Ossai concluded that Ohaneze's constitution didn't provide for one more day beyond four years for the executive.

The leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Lagos has appreciated the Nigerian woman who competed in this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with her son for exemplary parenting.

The body took the step after news broke that Buchi Michelle Okoye registered for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board exam and competed with her son named Precious Chinemerem Okoye.

Source: Legit.ng