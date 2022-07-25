Ace Nigerian comedian Ogusbaba has taken to Instagram to reveal that his car, a 2020 Toyota Hilux, was broken into and vandalised

Ogus, in his post, revealed that the attack on his van happened somewhere in Lagos, noting that the state is no longer safe

The comedian also revealed the body parts of the car that were stolen, some of which he said included the brainbox, the radio and the windscreen controls

Popular Nigerian comedian and senior special adviser to the Delta state government on talent development, Akpobome Ogude, better known as Ogusbaba, has thanked God for keeping him and his family safe after a recent attack and vandalisation of his car.

The comedian, on July 23, 2022, took to his Instagram page to share a post of one of his cars, a 2020 Toyota Hilux, that was vandalised in Lagos.

Popular comic Ogusbaba's car was vandalised and parts of the car stolen in Lagos Photo credit: @ogusbaba

Source: Instagram

Ogus revealed that the thieves that robbed his car stole the brainbox and several other parts of the car.

However, the attack didn't leave the entertainer downcast as he went on to give praises to the almighty God that he was fine, and that he still has his intellectual capacity to make money again to replace the stolen gadgets.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the post Ogusbaba shared, he captioned it:

"Lagos is not secured, those thieves stole my car Brainbox and other parts Thank God I still have Brain to make money to replace it. In all, I give the Almighty God all the Glory."

See the post below;

Reactions of Nigerians to Ogusbaba's post

@realwarripikin

"Na wa O So sorry bross!"

@abiodun_olopade_official

"What is the world turning to ehn? Pele my brother,I pray God's protection over you and your family in Jesus name"

@ndukwu_nwanyinma

"Human being is not secure, car too no dey secure what a country ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

@segebee

"Where you go park car …"

@liciaberry3

"That's exactly what they do now so sorry"

Legit.ng reaches out to Ogusbaba

After the story of the Delta state SSA's car getting vandalised, your favourite online news platform, Legit.ng reached out to the entertainer and he confirmed during our conversation that his car was actually vandalised.

He revealed that a lot of things were stolen in the car, but wouldn't want to share more than that with the media.

"My brainbox and a lot of things were stolen in the car, but thank God I'm alive and well"

He then also went on to confirm that nobody was injured or hurt during the attack.

Comedian Ogusbaba gifts wife a brand new Lexus

Legit.ng recalls that the Popular Nigerian comic act Ogusbaba Akpobome Ogude had taken to social media a while back to share the news of an expensive gift that he gave his darling wife.

The comedian posted a photo of a brand new Luxus automobile worth millions on his Instagram page and accompanied it with a sweet and touching note.

According to the comedian, he said the car gift is a result of her patience and support for him even from the days when all he had was just faith, his talent and hope.

Source: Legit.ng