Some brave pupils of Sunshine Nursery and Primary School, Ile-Ife, Osun State, recently expressed their displeasure over the ongoing ASUU strike.

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ASUU has been on strike over federal government’s failure to fulfill an agreement about salaries of lecturers and funding of universities.

After months of lingering ASUU strike, the pupils moved to the main gate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) on Monday, July 25 in protest against the strike.

Pupils protest against ASUU strike

Source: Instagram

While being led by their teachers, they sang solidarity songs in support of ASUU and held up their placards calling on the Federal Government to put an end to the strike.

The placards had different inscriptions including “I am the future ASUU, make no mistake about it,” “Adamu Adamu are you there?,” “Don’t borrow our future away".

Nigerians react to sad video

Lee_charles_uzoma_ said:

"People way them Dey protest for are focused on Bbn rn sorry."

Gclothierunik stated:

"Chaii I cry o don’t worry young children we will make it right in 2023."

Darasimiomoakinola commented:

"U Dey do this for people wey no get human feelings or single conscience THEY DONT FEEL ANYTHING."

Iamosiofficial1 reacted:

"So we’ve gotten to this stage2023 the unstructured labor party according to them will stand cuz enough is enough."

Manjivalentine said:

"When the university students are busy campaigning for Apc and Pdp.."

Dorathyjennifer wrote:

"People that they are protesting for are watching bbn."

Kns4real said:

"This is really sad. Although Expecting Buhari to take Education seriously in Nigeria is a waste of time, because any President that value education would have invited ASUU and negotiate directly with them. Anyways the strike never affect any of their children. They don’t care about us."

Source: Legit.ng