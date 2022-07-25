The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Monday, July 25, arraigned a deputy court registrar

The court official was arraigned before Justice Lateem Nyordee over allegations of fraud and abuse of public office

Nkem Apollonia Mba was however granted a N500,000 bail with a surety who must have landed property in Port Harcourt

The deputy chief registrar of the court, Nkem Apollonia Mba has been arraigned on a three-count charge before the Federal High Court 12 over allegations of abuse of office and corrupt demand of gratification by a public officer.

The Guardian reports that Mba was arraigned before Justice Lateem Nyordee on Monday, July 25, over the allegation.

The deputy court registrar has been arraigned before Justice Leteem Nyordee. Photo: ICPC

Source: Facebook

In the charges drawn up by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), one if the count charges Mba received a kickback of N500,000 through her bank account for the purchase of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) and other products.

In her arguement, the moeny received was her two per cent entitlement according to Order 16 of the Admiralty Jurisdiction (Procedure Rule) 2011.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, the court heard that her offence contravened Section 10 and 19 of the ICPC Act, 2000, and is punishable under relevant sections of the same Act.

She pleaded 'not guilty' to the charges levelled against her as Mba's counsel, S. Somiari applied for bail.

Somiari prayed the court to grant the deputy registrar bail on liberal terms, a prayer which was not opposed by the prosecuting counsel.

The court in its ruling granted Mba bail in the sum of N500,000 with a surety who must have landed property in Port Harcourt.

The court also ruled that the accused must deposit her travel passport with the registrar as the matter was adjourned to July Tuesday, July 26, for commencement of trial.

Alleged N4bn scam: Interpol nabs Nigerian for defrauding US citizens from South Africa

Operatives of Interpol had arrested a Nigerian national, James Junior Aliyu for alleged internet fraud and money laundering.

Aliyu was accused of being a part of an internet scam that defrauded American citizens of over N4 billion.

He was said to have been coordinating the scam from South Africa where he was arrested and arraigned before a magistrate court for extradition.

Court sentences prominent Nigerian senator to 7 years in prison

In a related development, the Court of Appeal in Lagos had convicted and sentenced Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, representing Delta North Senatorial District, to seven years imprisonment.

The EFCC, in a statement via Facebook, said the appellate court gave the verdict on Friday, July 1.

The court also ordered that the senator's two companies, Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd, be wound up in line with the provisions of Section 22 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2021.

Source: Legit.ng