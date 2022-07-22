A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has ordered former Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris and two others be remanded in prison custody pending the determination of their bail applications.

Justice J. O. Adeyemi-Ajayi made the order after Idris, Godfrey Olusegun Akindele and Mohammed Kudu Usman pleaded not guilty two a 14-count charge in which they are accused of diverting about N109billion public funds, The Nation reported.

Source: Legit.ng