FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu on Thursday, July 21 presided over the National Security Council Meeting in Abuja with all the service chiefs and inspector-general of police in attendance.

As reported by The Nation newspaper, the meeting was staged at the Council Chambers, Aso Rock Villa.

President Buhari presided over the national security council meeting in Abuja on Thursday, July 21. Photo: Buhari Sallau

Legit.ng gathered some top government officials were also present at the meeting which is currently ongoing at the time of this report.

These top government officials include the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, chief of staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).

Meanwhile, the security chiefs present are the chief of defence staff, General Lucky Irabor, chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; chief of naval staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the chief of air staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao.

Others include the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

