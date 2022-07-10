A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Femi Fani Kayode is in a war of words with the Defence Headquarters (DHQ)

Fani Kayode in a recent video on social media had vehemently condemned the DHQ for ignoring intelligence report from the Department of State Security (DSS)

In response to Kayode's allegations, the DHQ issued a statement urging Nigerians not to feed on the comments of the former aviation minister

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has denied the allegation levelled by APC chieftain, Femi Fani Kayode that the Department of State Security (DSS) prompted the military of the imminent attack on the Kuje correctional facility by Boko Haram as well as the Kaduna-Abuja train attack by bandits.

According to the Guardian newspaper, the DHQ denied the allegation via a statement issued by its director of information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor on Saturday, July 9.

Akpor said that Fani-Kayode made allegations in a social media video following the recent spate of terrorist attacks particularly, the attack on the Kuje Custodial Centre.

He said that Fani-Kayode had also claimed that soldiers were withdrawn shortly before the prison was attacked.

Akpor said that Fani-Kayode was merely playing to the gallery as he was not in any position to know whether the DSS notified the military of any attack.

He said:

“It may not be impossible that such a claim is part of a calculated attempt to cause division and rivalry amongst all government agencies that have been working collaboratively in addressing issues of insecurity in the country.

“The claim that soldiers were withdrawn from the Kuje Correctional Custodial Centre before the attack is laughable.

“It is sad that Fani-Kayode is ignorant of whose responsibility it is to guard the prison.”

Legit.ng gathered that the DHQ is not pleased with Fani Kayode’s accusing him of trying to cause friction between the hierarchies in the military service.

He described the APC stalwart’s comment as despicable as it does not honour the sacrifices and commitment of military officers who have stayed true to the course of defending the unity, peace and stability of the country.

Fani Kayode responds to DHQ

Reacting to the statement of the DHQ, Fani Kayode took to his Twitter handle to lambast the DHQ for reacting to his comment.

He said:

"It is instructive that the @DefenceInfoNG can, within 2 days, respond to my video & yet cannot respond to the daily bombing, butchery, slaughter, kidnapping & terror that Nigerians have been subjected to over the last 7 years. Such insensitivity & incompetence is nauseating."

Fani Kayode an hour later went further to issue a statement via his personal blog, www.femifanikayode.org stating that the reply of the DHQ to his video was totally amusing.

He said:

"Given the gravity and seriousness of the deteriorating security situation in our country I did not know whether to laugh or cry when I read through it."

He, however, urged the military High Command and Defence Headquarters to spend time facing up to fighting the terrorists.

He said it is their obligation to carry out their constitutional role of protecting Nigerians from enemies within and without.

Fani Kayode however paid his respect to every lowly rank officer in the military for giving their all during the course of service to the country and its people.

