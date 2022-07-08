Nigerians have been asked to reignite the spirit of patriotism with a focus on development and nation-building

The appeal was made by lawmakers of the minority caucus of the House of Representatives on Friday, July 8

According to the leader of the caucus, citizens and leaders alike should seek ways to seek the face of God as the nation prepares for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration

The Minority caucus in the House of Representatives has called on Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir to pray for the nation as well as reignite their trust in God and sense of patriotism towards nation-building.

The Caucus in a statement signed by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu also urged Nigerians to use the occasion to eschew all parochial proclivities and reinforce the virtues of selflessness, love and care for one another despite the prevailing ugly economic, social and security realities we face as a nation.

Elumelu urged all Nigerians including leaders to reignite the spirit of patriotism among them. Photo: House of Representatives

Elumelu admitted that while the Eid-el-Kabir celebration presents citizens, especially those in leadership positions, with the divine opportunity to draw nearer to God, it is important to submit to Him in all.

Elumelu said:

"As representatives of the people, the Minority Caucus is deeply pained by the agony, anguish and excruciating hardship that Nigerians have been subjected to in the last seven years.

Sharing love among one another

The Minority Caucus calls on Nigerians to use the occasion to share and show love to one another, especially those who are hurting as victims of the worsening insecurity in our country.

He added:

"Our Caucus also urges those behind the mindless acts of terrorism in our country to have a rethink and in the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir, release our compatriots in their captivity so that they can reunite and celebrate with their families.

"We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari not to relent but redouble his efforts in ensuring the security of lives and property during the festive period and afterwards.

The Minority Caucus congratulated Nigerians and wish them happy Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Buhari's govt declares public holidays for all Nigerians

The federal government on Thursday, July 7, declared public holidays for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In a statement signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, the minister, disclosed that the holidays will be on Monday, July 11, and Tuesday, July 12.

Aregbesola also congratulated Muslims and all Nigerians, adding that they should be alert in terms of security during the period.

