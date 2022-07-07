An aide to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Tukur Mamu, said the terrorists who attacked the Kaduna train were also the ones behind the Kuje prison break

Mamu said the terrorists issued threats about the prison break amid the negotiation regarding the release of the victims of the Kaduna train attack

The newspaper publisher who played a key role in the negotiation said he pre-informed security operatives about the Kuje attack

Tukur Mamu, aide to Ahmad Gumi, an Islamic cleric, has claimed those behind the invasion of the Kuje correctional facility are the same as the perpetrators of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

On Tuesday night, July 5, gunmen attacked the correctional facility in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with explosives and over 500 prisoners, including “all Boko Haram suspects”, who were said to have escaped during the attack.

Tukur Manu, an aide to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi said he had prior knowledge of the attack on Kuje prison and shared his intelligence with security forces. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

I pre-informed security operatives, says Mamu

In a statement on Wednesday, July 6, Mamu, who is also the publisher of the Desert Herald newspaper, said he pre-informed security operatives of the threat of an attack on the correctional facility, TheCable reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mamu, who played a frontline role in the release of 10 persons abducted during the train attack said he got the information during his negotiations with the group, Premium Times also stated.

According to him, the terrorists issued requested the release of 51 of their members. He said they issued fresh threats following the breakdown of the negotiation.

“It was after the failure of the fourth opportunity that they angrily issued the fresh threat to start slaughtering their victims yesterday, Tuesday. After much pleading with them, tolerated abuses and begged them to allow individual family members to contact them directly, they gave today, Wednesday, 6th July, that if there is nothing definite from family members they will start executing their threat.

“I immediately passed this disturbing intelligence to all the relevant security agencies, the National Assembly leadership and other stakeholders. But sadly as at today, Wednesday, which is the deadline they gave, there is no word from anybody. I have nevertheless sent words to them to reconsider their threat and allow family members to reach out to them.

“And even on the tendency and threat to attack targets and other facilities of interest like the Kuje Correctional Centre attacks I have shared that intelligence with the security agencies and the committee that was constituted by CDS Gen. Lucky Irabor.

“I can confirm without doubt that the Kuje Correctional Centre attack was executed and coordinated by the same group that attacked the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, because they gave indications of imminent attacks to that effect which I shared," he said.

Mamu added that he had decided to no longer be involved in negotiations but was prevailed upon by Gumi not to withdraw.

He, however, said in the light of recent developments, he would be withdrawing his involvement from such negotiations over abductees.

ISWAP claims responsibility for Kuje attack

Meanwhile, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on Kuje Prison in Abuja.

In the footage released on Wednesday night, July 6, the terrorist sect showed some of its men shooting their way into the facility.

Tens of fighters were seen marching in groups while vehicles and a building were on fire in the 38 seconds video. An elderly man dressed in native attire also joined the young men who were shouting on top of their voices.

Source: Legit.ng