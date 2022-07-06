Residents of Lagos state have been urged by the police to be on high-security alert ahead of Thursday, July 7

It was gathered that a cult confraternity known as the 'Black Axe" is on the verge of launching an attack as part of its 7/7 celebration

Meanwhile, the Lagos police command has urged residents to shun social gatherings and ungodly areas to avoid being a victim

The Lagos state police command has issued a strong warning to the 'Black Axe" cult group also known as the Neo Black Movement of Africa.

Lagos police commissioner, Abiodun Alabi made this known via a statement issued on the police command's official social media page on Wednesday, July 6.

CP Alabi Abiodun urged parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to steer clear of any public gathering on Thursday, July 7. Photo: Lagos State Police Command

As contained in the statement, the Lagos police command said it got reliable intelligence confirming the plans of the cult group to disrupt the peace of Lagos residents on Thursday, July 7 as part of their "7/7 Neo Black Movement of Africa aka Black Axe Day"

The statement reads partly:

"Credible intelligence at the disposal of the Lagos State Police Command reveals that some hoodlums and cultists have perfected plans to celebrate what they call "7/7 Neo Black Movement of Africa aka Black Axe Day" on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

"In view of this, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi in very strong terms warns these groups with the intent to scuttle the peace being enjoyed in the State to shelve their plans."

Police deploy tactical team in hotspots

Meanwhile, the Lagos state police command stated that it has deployed its tactical team to all the strategic hideouts and hotspots to clamp down on any imminent attack.

However, parents and guardians have been urged to warn their children/wards to steer clear of any unlawful gathering or society before, during and after the said date.

Hoteliers were also urged not to allow their facilities to be used as den of unlawful activities.

CP Abiodun assured residents not to exercise fear as he also enjoined them to be vigilant and at alert.

