The spirit that led Malcolm Omirhobo, a Nigerian lawyer, to dress like a native doctor recently has asked him to appear normal again

This was as the human rights lawyer was seen at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, June 29, dressed as his profession demands

Omirhobo told journalists on Wednesday that his earlier appearance was in reaction to a court verdict that permitted Muslim female students to wear hijab in Lagos

Abuja - Malcolm Omirhobo, a Nigerian human rights activist and lawyer, whose 'native doctor' appearance at the Supreme Court recently sparked heated reactions, has reverted to the conventional dress code for his profession.

Omirhobo, who was seen at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday, June 29, in full wig, gown, black trousers, and shoes said he was led by "the spirit" to "go normal", Punch reports.

The lawyer has dropped his native doctor attire (Photo: Sahara Reporters)

Source: Facebook

Speaking with journalists on his appearance, Omirhobo said:

“I’m led by the spirit to go normal today. Don’t be surprised if you see me the other way tomorrow. So, today is normal.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Asked whether “the spirit” was in agreement with the ethics of the legal profession and dress code, the lawyer replied:

“What ethics are you talking about? Are you insulting my religion? Don’t try it, don’t insult my religion. The constitution, according to the Supreme Court, says I should dress according to my religious attire and you are insulting the Supreme Court, behave yourself.”

Omirhobo explained that he is a traditionalist and that his decision was based on the Supreme Court’s verdict that favoured Muslim students wearing hijab in Lagos schools.

Again, lawyers slam Omirhobo’s traditional robe as court rejects suit

Meanwhile, On Monday, June 27, Omirhobo dressed like a ‘Juju Priest’ to attend proceedings at a Federal High Court in Lagos, Nigeria.

Justice Tijani Ringim refused to hear two cases of Omihrhobo, for adorning himself in a lawyer’s gown with ‘native doctor’ attire to court.

Chief Malcolm Omirhobo dress to court slammed

The lawyer also appeared barefooted with cowries tied on his two legs. His wig had two long feathers, with cowries in his two hands and tied a red wrapper, while he wore his lawyer’s gown on it.

Source: Legit.ng