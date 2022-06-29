Ekiti State chapter of the TUC has given 21 days ultimatum to the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, to pay arrears the state is owning its workers

The workers asked the governor to fulfill his promise to the union during his 2018 campaigns to build trust with the union

The union lamented its members have not benefited from the minimum wage two years after its implementation

The Ekiti state chapter of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has told the state governor Kayode Fayemi that he has a 21-day ultimatum to pay workers their backlog of arrears.

P.M News reported that in a statement signed by the state's TUC chairman, Sola Adigun, the governor promised the workers the arrears during his 2018 electioneering.

The workers stated that if Fayemi redeems his pledge, it will make them trust the APC-led government and promote a cordial relationship with the recently elected governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

“However, the TUC reminds Governor Fayemi of his initial promise to offset all arrears payments before the expiration of the tenure.

The statement added that workers in the state are living an unbearable life due to the unpaid arrears.

Two years after implementation, Ekiti workers have yet to benefit from minimum wage

The union alleged that most of the state's workers have not benefitted from the minimum wages after two years of implementation.

"Most members of the TUC have not benefited from the new minimum wage after almost two years of implementation in the state."

While reasoning with selective promotion exercise in 2018-2019, the workers call on Fayemi's administration to implement the minimum wage across the board without delay.

