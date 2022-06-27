Emerging reports have confirmed that the Kano state healthcare system is on the verge of a serious crisis following the incessant cases of kidney disease patients in the state.

A Daily Nigerian report curled from a PRNigeria investigation revealed that cases of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is on the rise in Kano.

Dialysis treating machine and a patient. Photo: Guardian.ng

Source: UGC

As gathered by Legit.ng, at least 200 kidney patients depend on only 12 functional dialysis machines at Kano’s two biggest Hospitals, the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, AKTH, and Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital.

Findings have it that about 160 patients with kidney-related ailments visit the Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital every week. Also, there are at least 15 new patients that come for dialysis, at the Specialist Hospital, every week.

While at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital there are up to 70 patients every week on the roster of ‘maintaining dialysis patients.’

But in a week at least 40 dialysis treatments or more are being done, and some will be waiting.

Sadly, it was gathered that many of the few dialysis machines at the two biggest kidney treatment centres in Kano are not functioning.

Similarly, it was revealed that at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, only eight of 20 dialysis machines work at the moment, and many patients suffering from CKD wait for more than 10 hours to get dialysis.

Medical expert reacts

Reacting to the situation, Professor Aliyu Abdu, who is a consultant Nephrologist and Head of the Renal Unit of the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, said it is very difficult to cope working with a few dialysis machines with many patients waiting for treatment.

He said:

“We used to have up to 20 dialysis machines, but because of inadequate funding and other challenges at the moment we don’t have more than 5 normal machines that are functioning.

“It is very difficult to cope. You’ll see patients queuing for 10 hours or 15 hours to get dialysis because when you put a patient on a dialysis machine, the patient must stay on the machine for at least 4 hours and then you need another 1 hour to clean and disinfect the machine before it is ready for the next patient. So you can see in a day, you cannot take more than 3 patients on a machine.”

At the Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital, regarded as one of the cheapest treatment centers for dialysis in Kano, only four of the six available dialysis machines work.

It was further gathered that in all the kidney treatments done at the hospital, the state Government subsidizes the dialysis fees. Yet, the number of patients suffering from CKD sighted at the unit waiting for dialysis is shockingly large.

The acting HOD of the Dialysis Unit at Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital, Usman Adamu, said:

“Dialysis in this hospital is very cheap because the first session costs 15,000 and subsequent sessions at 8,000 naira each which is still affordable compared to other centres.

“Here we have about four functional dialysis machines and two are about to be repaired. Similarly, at this hospital, we receive an average number of 60 to 80 patients per clinic and 160 patients every week with kidney-related diseases, among which many of them need dialysis. Also, every week, there are at least 15 new patients that come for dialysis in this hospital”.

Source: Legit.ng