For attempting organ harvesting in the United Kingdom, ex-deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, risk life imprisonment

The couple who were charged for bringing a child to the country for organ harvesting are said to have committed offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022

Under MSA 2015, human trafficking, under which organ harvesting falls, is punishable with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment upon conviction

United Kingdom - Former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, have been arrested in the United Kingdom and charged to court for bringing a child to the country for organ harvesting.

The couple who were arraigned on Thursday, June 23, before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court may face life imprisonment if found guilty and convicted of the maximum sentence under the United Kingdom’s Modern Slavery Act 2015 (MSA 2015), according to Daily Trust.

The London metropolitan police said the investigation was launched on the duo after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

MSA 2015 frowns at human trafficking, under which organ harvesting falls, and is punishable with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment upon conviction.

The act partly reads:

“Under s 2, an individual commits an offence if they arrange or facilitate the travel of another with a view to that person being exploited. It is irrelevant whether that person consents to the travel, or whether they are a child or an adult.

“Under s 3 of MSA 2015, exploitation includes: slavery, servitude and forced or compulsory labour; sexual exploitation (which involves the commission of an offence under s 1(1)(a) of the Protection of Children’s Act 1978 (indecent photographs of children), or Pt 1 of SOA 2003 (eg, rape or sexual assault); removal of organs where a person is encouraged required or expected to do anything which involves the commission of an offence under ss 32 or 33 of the Human Tissue Act 2004 (prohibition of commercial dealings in organs and restrictions on use of live donors); securing services etc by force, threats or deception; securing services etc from children and vulnerable persons (eg, physically or mentally ill or disabled).”

It further stated that anyone found guilty of “human trafficking is liable on summary conviction to 12 months’ imprisonment and/or unlimited fine,” adding that “on conviction on indictment, the maximum sentence is life imprisonment.”

Ike Ekeremadu: Letter shows senator applied for kidney transplant visa

Meanwhile, a letter released by Senator Ekweremadu's media team indicates that the Enugu-born politician informed British authorities that he was taking a boy abroad for a kidney transplant for his daughter.

The letter accompanied the visa application the senator made for the boy addressed to the British High Commission in Abuja.

The document seen by Legit.ng showed Senator Ekweremadu applied for a visa for the boy named David Nwamini Ukpo on December 28, 2021.

