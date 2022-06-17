Rt Hon Ahmed Muhammed, the deputy speaker of the Kogi House of Assembly, and three other principal officers of the state's legislature have been impeached.

The House of Assembly took the rather drastic and punitive decision during an emergency meeting held on Friday, June 17., Punch reports.

The three principal officers sacked from the House are the Majority Leader, Bello Hassan Balogun, Deputy Majority Leader, Idris Ndako, and the Chief Whip, Hon Edoko Moses Ododo.

This move came in response to an accusation of gross misconduct and arbitrary use of office made against the officers.

In a motion of urgent importance read by Hon. Enema Paul, member representing Dekina/Okura State Constituency, 17 lawmakers signed the removal of Hon Ahmed Mohammed and the suspension of three other principal officers in the house.

The house also declared Alfa Momoh Rabiu, the lawmaker representing Ankpa II, as a replacement for the impeached speaker.

