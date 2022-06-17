Borno, Maiduguri - Emerging reports have confirmed that an abducted woman Habiba Baffa, who is the wife of Usman Baffa the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Magama Local Government chapter in Niger has been rescued from captivity.

PMNews reported that Mrs Baffa was originally abducted in Minna the Niger state capital and was found at a popular Kano motor park in Borno state.

The Borno state police command said it received a call from the NURTW that Mrs Baffa was found in their motor park. Photo: NPF

Source: Facebook

The Borno State Police commissioner, Mr Abdu Umar, who handed over Mrs Baffa to her family said the police received a report from the transport union at about 2 pm on Wednesday, May 15 that Mrs Baffa was found in Kano motor park, Legit.ng gathered.

Umar said Mrs Baffa was brought to the police command and after further investigation, it was revealed that she was abducted by four unknown gunmen from her home in the Tunga area of Minna, the state capital and she found herself in Borno.

The police said her husband, Mr Baffa was immediately contacted and he came all the way from Minna to reunite with his wife.

Umar said:

“The attention of men of the command was drawn on Wednesday, at about 1400hrs, by the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, a woman named Habiba Baffa, was found in Kano motor park.”

Victim narrates her ordeal

Speaking to newsmen about her ordeal, Mrs Baffa explain how the unknown gunmen invaded her home in the early hours of 5 am asking about her husband.

She said during the invasion, the gunmen requested a huge ransom in which she gave to them before she was asked to enter the vehicle. She said she woke up to find out that she was in Borno state.

Reacting to the incident, Mr Baffa expressed gratitude to the Borno state police command for their role in helping to rescue his wife.

Mr Baffa said:

“The kidnap was targeted at me, but since they could not find me, they took my wife.

“Honestly, I could not sleep or eat, I was very traumatised. I cannot imagine being without my wife."

Source: Legit.ng