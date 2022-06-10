Youths in Anambra state have been left in disarray following the kidnap of one of their own by some unknown gunmen

The president of youths in the Ihiala local government area of Anambra has been abducted by some yet-to-be-identified gunmen operating in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the gunmen also invaded the local government secretariat and stole motorcycles worth millions of naira after abducting the youth leader.

According to sources in the area, the motorcycles stolen by the gunmen were parked for an empowerment initiative and are worth millions of naira.

Confirming the incident, the president of the Okija Youth Development Forum, Ononuju Maxwell, said residents of the community are saddened by the attack.

Maxwell noted that the motorcycles were kept at the secretariat by Honourable Chuddy Ifeanyi Momah for distribution to constituents of the Ihiala Local Government Area.

He also said that the federal lawmaker was waiting for the appropriate time to distribute the motorcycles to members of his constituents.

His words:

“The fact is that this ugly incident took place in the middle of the night during which our youth president was also kidnapped and forced to show them where the said motorcycles were kept and they carted away the motorcycles worth about N50 million.

"This is atrocious and ungodly."

Police react to the incident

The police spokesperson for the Anambra state command, Tochukwu Ikenga, said that he is yet to receive a report on the matter.

He urged victims and eyewitnesses to go to the closest police station and report the incident to help the police in their investigation into the matter.

