Editor's note: Seye Oladejo, an APC chieftain reflected on the recent comment that Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu neglected his duties by prioritizing the campaign of APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Our attention has been drawn to the needless allegation by Ebun-olu Adegboruwa (SAN) that the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu has abandoned governance to campaign for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While we commend the concern of the writer on the need for governance not to be on recess in the state of excellence, we empathize with his poor knowledge of how things work in government.

Oladejo said the affairs of Lagos state is a team work with Governor Sanwo-Olu spearheading as the team-lead. Photo: Babajide Sanwo Olu

Governance, especially in Lagos state, remains a team work with every member of the team executing his assigned role to successfully implement government policies, programs, and projects.

The governor acts as the team leader and supervisor of the various arms.

It’s pure mischief to allege that the governor has been the media strategist, anchorman, and campaign manager of the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The truth is that Tinubu has his full complement of effective campaign machinery which has delivered on its assignment.

The team is actually already primed for the next phase of the campaign.

The enforcement of the ban on okada activities in a number of Local Governments in the state has been largely successful under the supervision of the assigned agencies of government. However, this remains a continuous exercise.

It’s imperative to note that the execution of projects and implementation of policies to tackle flooding started way ahead of the rainy season. Elementary knowledge of governance would have saved this needless goof.

We have deliberately chosen to ignore the wild allegation that public funds could have been committed to the campaign activities because it is undeserving of a response.

It’s imperative to note that Sanwo-Olu was first and foremost a proud member of APC before becoming a governor. He’s always expected to play his role as a leader at a time like this.

We want to congratulate him that our party and of course, Lagos State produced a worthy and popularly elected presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TINUBU, under his watch as icing on his second term ticket.

Hopefully, the opposition party will send a token of appreciation for the poor hatchet job by the writer.

