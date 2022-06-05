President Buhari is one of the first people to wish Pastor Kumuyi who will be clocking 81 on June 6 a happy birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family and friends to celebrate with Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, the founder and general superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, as he marks his 81st birthday.

The Nigerian leader praised the cleric for his dedication to soul winning, preaching of the gospel and counselling.

President Muhammadu is rejoicing with Pastor Kumuyi as he clocks 81 years. Photo credit: PASTOR W F KUMUYI

According to him, many lives have been transformed by the man of God who has left an indelible mark on the growth of the nation.

This was contained in a statement shared on Facebook by a presidential aide, Femi Adesina on Sunday, June 5.

The statement read in part:

"The President notes the contributions of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, which started as a Bible study group by Pastor Kumuyi, who was then a lecturer, to the spiritual and moral development of the country, with testimonies in education, health, roads, water supply and provision of scholarships to the less privileged.

"President Buhari shares the joy of another age with the octogenarian, his wife, Esther, other family members and friends, while acknowledging the inspiring influence of the many books of the Christian leader, especially the devotionals."

Buhari prayed for Pastor Kumuyi, asking God to strengthen him and his family in good health and wisdom.

Kumuyi, one of the most respected pastors in Nigeria, was born on June 6, 1941, into an Anglican family of Mr Gabriel Kumuyi Akinfenwa and Comfort Idowu Kumuyi Akinfenwa.

Pastor Kumuyi tells Nigerians all will be well

Legit.ng had reported that the prominent cleric admonished Nigerians not to be perturbed by the present situation of things while noting that all will be well in due time.

Kumuyi noted that God would bring in more people that would be profitable and beneficial to the well-being of Nigerians.

He said:

“We will keep on preaching the gospel believing that God shows His love to everyone, both good, bad and ugly and bring in more people that will be profitable for the country.”

Source: Legit.ng