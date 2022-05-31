Nigeria is moving toward the production of solar-powered tractors in the country courtesy of the National Automotive Design and Development

To make the move a reality, the government has commenced talks of a possible partnership with a UAE firm

The development which will benefit Nigerian farmers is expected to promote food production and sufficiency in the country

Abu Dhabi - The Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development, NADDC, Jelani Aliyu, has begun talks with an automobile firm for the production of solar-powered tractors in Nigeria.

Legit.ng gathered that the partnership was signed on the sidelines of the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit, EVIS, which took place from Monday, May 23 to Wednesday, May 25 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Jelani Aliyu said the move will boost agricultural activities in the country. Photo credit: NADDC

Source: Facebook

Mr. Aliyu disclosed that the vehicles when manufactured locally would be made available to farmers at a subsidized rate.

According to him, the development will promote food production and sufficiency in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mr. Aliyu, who participated as a panelist during the summit, discussed the Nigerian current achievements in the automotive industry, including its strong potential in the sector across the African continent.

The summit brought together researchers, engineers, government officials, and EV-related companies and institutions from around the world to explore and discuss the technical, policy, and market achievements and potentials in e-mobility.

The director-general also paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed Dansatta-Rimi.

While thanking Mr. Aliyu for the visit, the Ambassador acknowledged the good work the director-general was doing in developing the automotive industry in the country.

The Ambassador, therefore, urged Mr. Aliyu to continue with his efforts in making Nigeria Africa’s epi-center for automobile production.

Nigerian Auto Companies to Start Exporting Vehicles to Africa, Says NADDC Boss

Recall that Mr. Aliyu had earlier disclosed that various automotive companies in Nigeria are already producing/assembling world-class vehicles for exportation to African countries.

He made the disclosure while speaking at a panel discussion, moderated by CNN's Eleni Giokos, at the just-concluded Intra-Africa Trade Fair, IATF, in Durban, South Africa.

The NADDC director-general reiterated Nigeria's commitment to electric vehicles and general increase in local vehicle production for both the nation itself and exports to other African countries.

Nigeria Keying Into Electric, Gas-Powered Vehicle Manufacturing, Says Aliyu

During the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Mr. Aliyu had told the world that Nigeria was advancing towards actualizing the manufacturing of electric and gas-powered vehicles.

According to the NADDC director-general, the assembly of Electric Vehicles by the Hyundai Kona EV and the assembly of AutoGas powered OMAA CNG Minibus by a division of KOJO Motors are all testimonies to the effort the country is making in that direction.

Mr. Aliyu also stressed that Nigeria could not afford to be left behind as nations around the world advance technologically.

Source: Legit.ng