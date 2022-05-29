Some Cameroonian militants invaded Cross River community, attacking the Cameroonians who fled into Nigeria and refused to join their forces to fight

Chief Cletus Obun, a former member of Cross River House of Assembly, confirmed the incident, saying nearly 20 people were killed

Obun, however, said no one is sure yet there are Nigerian citizens among those killed by the separatists

Boki LGA, Cross River state - Militants of Ambazonia, a separatist group in South West Cameroon, have killed at least 20 people in a community in Boki local government area of Cross River state, Daily Trust reported.

The newspaper stated that Chief Cletus Obun, a former member of Cross River House of Assembly and an aspirant of the House of Reps for Boki/Ikom federal constituency, confirmed the incident, saying it happened on Sunday, May 29.

His words:

“I can confirm that the Ambazonian soldiers crossed the Nigerian border Sunday morning to attack their compatriots who fled into Nigeria and refused to join their forces to fight.”

“They killed nearly 20. No one is sure yet if amongst those killed, there are Nigerian citizens.”

Cameroonians flood Bashua community

Meanwhile, Obun said the remaining Cameroonians who also speak Bokye language of Boki people have now flooded Bashua community, not far from Danare, where Nigerian troops have a small camp.

It was gathered that Ambazonian militants regularly saunter into the Boki, where there are many Cameroonians, to wreak havoc or unwind.

However, information officer of 13 Brigade of Nigerian Army Calabar, Captain Tope Aluko, said they were yet to confirm the latest attack, which happened six months after a similar invasion in Taraba state.

Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, had raised the alarm over how suspected Cameroonian militants gunned down the village head and some residents of Manga community in Taraba.

The lawmaker had said the Cameroonian separatists razed down the village.

Bwacha, who represents Taraba South in the Senate, said the separatists’ invasion threatened Nigeria’s territorial sovereignty as their motive is yet unknown.

Source: Legit.ng