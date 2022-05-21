Tragedy has struck again in Lagos state with the report of another building collapsing somewhere on the Lagos Island

The collapsed building was reported to be a two-storey building under construction at 4, Alakia lane, Lagos Island

According to LASEMA, the building had already been marked for structural defects by the Lagos state government

Emerging reports have confirmed that a two-story building has collapsed on Lagos Island due to a heavy downpour of rain.

According to the Vanguard newspaper, one person was confirmed dead while two others were rescued alive during a rescue operation by personnel of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

As gathered by Legit.ng, the collapsed building is situated at Freeman Road, No 4, Alakia Lane - Lagos Island collapsed during the day at about 4.50 pm.

Channels TV reports that LASEMA is yet to ascertain the number of victims trapped under the collapsed building which is still under construction before it collapsed.

LASEMA in a statement issued by its director-general, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the collapsed building was already in violation of building safety protocols.

Oke-Osanyintolu said:

“It was discovered that the building had been captured by the LASBCA District Office and served with all Statutory Notices, Sealed at District and Central Enforcement Level.

“Further investigation determined that the developer had continued clandestine operations mostly at night and at the weekends.

“An unconfirmed number of people are still trapped inside the building. Two people have been rescued alive while another was recovered dead. Search and Rescue operations ongoing. Further updates to follow."

Recall that earlier in the month of May Legit.ng reported that a three-storey building collapsed at 32 Ibadan street in Ebute Metta area of Lagos state, on Sunday, May 1 where many residents were trapped.

According to reports four persons, including a woman and her child, were confirmed dead at the time of the report while 23 others were rescued.

Another 3-storey building collapses in Lagos

Similarly, in February, a three-storey building still under construction collapsed in Lagos state. The collapsed building was on Akanbi Crescent in the Yaba area of Lagos state.

The building collapsed into another building beside it. According to an eyewitness, a part of the building had collapsed late last year, but work did not stop.

A resident of number 29, Lawani Street, a street off the scene of the incident was reported to have claimed that her car was affected last year, when a section of the building collapsed, however, work continued despite the police being called in.

