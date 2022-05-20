Days after the unfortunate killing of Deborah Samuel, Governor Tambuwal has lifted the curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis

Sokoto - Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has lifted the curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis over the unrest that followed the killing of Deborah Samuel.

The governor on Friday, May 20, also banned all forms of processions in the state indefinitely, Channels TV reported.

Legit.ng recalls that Miss Deborah, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, was lynched by a mob over alleged blasphemy.

The police arrested two suspects in connection with the killing but a protest demanding their release soon followed.

A statement signed by the state's commissioner of information, Isah Bajini Galadanci, read:

“Acting on enabling powers under section 176 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, section 1, 2 and 4 of the Public Order Act and section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, the Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, Mutawallen Sokoto has after due consultations, lifted the curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis with immediate effect.

“The Governor has urged the general public to be law abiding and remain peaceful at all times stressing the need for peaceful co-existence amongst the people in the State.

“He reiterated the need for peace as the necessary foundation for any meaningful development

“The Government has, however, banned all forms of processions in the State until further notice."

The governor also thanked Sokoto residents for their understanding in complying with the curfew," The Nation also reported.

Deborah Samuel: Police declare fleeing 'prime suspects' in viral video wanted

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the police in Sokoto declared the men seen in the viral video of the murder of Deborah for culpable murder.

The Sokoto state police command’s public relations officer, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, made this disclosure on Tuesday, May 17, through a statement.

While the two suspects arrested at the scene when police were dispersing the mob have been charged to court and remanded in prison, the prime suspects that claimed the murder of Deborah Yakubu, on the viral video were declared wanted.

