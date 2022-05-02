Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has felicitated Muslims in the country as they celebrate the 2022 Eid-el-Fitr

The Delta state governor urged Muslims to imbibe the virtues of Ramadan in their daily lives and contribute to the unity and development of the nation

The Delta state chief executive also urged other Nigerians to respect other faith and beliefs in their everyday lives

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has sent messages of felicitations to Muslims in the state, Nigeria, and all over the world on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika sent to Legit.ng, the governor charged all Muslim faithful to extend the spiritual benefits of Ramadan, which are love, peace, and justice to their daily living and through that, contribute to the unity and development of the nation.

Governor Okowa urged Muslims to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan and contribute to the unity of Nigeria. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

His words:

"I felicitate with all Nigerians, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebrations. I congratulate all of our countrymen and women who have successfully undertaken the purifying Ramadan fasting.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, it is my hope and prayer that the spiritual lessons of Ramadan and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty, and dedication to duty will remain with us all for the benefit and greater glory of our dear nation.

"On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Delta state, I extend our warmest wishes to Muslims in Delta state, Nigeria, and across the world celebrating Eid-el-Fitr.

"As Muslims celebrate in Nigeria, it is important to remind Nigerians of the importance of respecting all faiths and beliefs.

"May the lessons and blessings of the Holy Month also permeate all national endeavors and positively influence our attitudes towards our fellow men and women, irrespective of religion or origin, and promote greater commitment to the peace, unity, and stability of the nation.

"It is my hope that the celebration brings joy to all homes."

2023: Tambuwal urges Nigerians to pray for peace, free, fair elections

On his part, Governor Aminu Tambuwal has advised Nigerians to continue to pray for peace in the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Sokoto governor made the call in his official Eid-el-Fitr Sallah message to the people of the state.

Tambuwal also specially appreciated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultanate Council, and Ulamas for their support in the affairs of the state.

Eid-El-Fitr: Udom Emmanuel urges Muslims to reflect on the virtues of Ramadan

In his own message, Governor Udom Emmanuel urged Muslims to reflect on the virtues of Ramadan for the well-being of the individual and the overall good of society.

Governor Emmanuel then reiterated that society will be a better place if everyone live their lives in accordance with the virtues preached during Ramadan.

Emmanuel then enjoined Muslims not to despair despite the harsh economic and social conditions of the moment but to continue to pray to God to intervene in the affairs of the country.

Source: Legit.ng