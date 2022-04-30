Managing Partner of Universe Attorneys, Akande Paul, has warned against sleeping with an animal in Nigeria. The warning came amid concerns over a trending video of a dog having an affair with a lady.

The video was said to be recorded in Nigeria media platforms could not immediately confirm its authenticity.

According to Akande, the Criminal Code Act and the Penal Code Act criminalise sleeping with an animal.

He explained that sleeping with an animal attract 14 years imprisonment in Nigeria.

He said: “It is a Criminal offence for anybody in Nigeria to have sex with lower animals like dogs, horses, cats, cows, etc.

“Oral s*x (‘receiving head’) from an animal is a sexual act which constitutes sexual offence.

“In Nigeria, it is an offense to engage in bestiality (having canal knowledge of an animal).

“The punishment is 14 years imprisonment upon conviction based on Section 214 of the Criminal Code Act; Section 284 of the Penal Code Act.”

Section 214 of Criminal Code Act states that “Any person who- (1) has carnal knowledge of any person against the order of nature; or (2) has carnal knowledge of an animal; or (3) permits a male person to have carnal knowledge of him or her against the order of nature; is guilty of a felony, and is liable to imprisonment for fourteen years.”

Section 284 of the Penal Code Act states that “Whoever has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to fourteen years and shall also be liable to fine.”

Source: Legit.ng