Barr. Chyma Anthony has taken a swipe at the federal government over the recent explosion at an illegal refinery in Imo state

Anthony, an All Progressives Grand Alliance senatorial aspirant in the state, said the government is not proactive but reactive

The politician added that in the last seven years, Nigeria has been heavily burdened by poverty, hunger, and criminalities

FCT, Abuja - Senatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Imo East senatorial district in the 2023 election, Mr. Chyma Anthony, has taken a swipe at the federal government over the loss of lives in the recent explosion at the site of an illegal refinery in the state.

The explosion occurred at Abaezi community in Ohaji Egbema local government area of Imo state and claimed over 100 lives.

Chyma Anthony said the N4 trillion budgeted for subsidy is fraudulent. Photo credit: APGA

Anthony, while speaking to journalists on Saturday, April 29 in Abuja said the federal government is solely responsible for the craze of poor Nigerians to survive by any means including engaging in the business of illegal refineries across the Niger Delta and other oil-producing states.

He asserted that the act of spending N4trillion naira on fuel subsidy every year by the federal government is fraudulent and ignition for mass poverty.

His words:

“The federal government spending N4 trillion on subsidy alone is deceitful and lacks accountability.

“I call on the federal government to establish a real system, a system that will take care of the people economically and otherwise.

“If our refineries are not working, it can be resuscitated or sold out for it to be managed. A situation where we have the National Assembly approving N4 trillion for fuel subsidy is disheartening and the worst economic crime ever.”

He added that if the Nigerian government provides jobs for the people, there won't have been the need to engage in illegal refineries and that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) should have detected such illegal activities first beforehand.

Anthony advised that the federal government needs to be intentional rather than reactionary, even as he sympathized with the families of the dead.

He further called on the federal government to work in conjunction with the Imo government to build modular refineries in the state so that many Imolites can be employed.

