Since the Chrisland sex video went viral on social media, parents and guardians have been on their toes wondering how such an incident would not occur in their domain

Following this development, parents are wondering how they can monitor their children's mobile devices and what their children are exposed to on the internet

In view of this, there are simple ways in which you can link your children's mobile devices to your own without the hassle

After the sex video of Chrisland school went viral on social media, parents, guardians and even teachers are worried about the device being in the hands of their children.

They are however worried about how to keep their children safe in this tech era.

BBC Pidgin in a chat with an expert shared tips that would assist parents to monitor their children's mobile activities and keep their kids safe online, even as they can link their mobile phones with that their children's own.

Taiwo Ogunlade said there is a Google app that was created that families can link to help them monitor the activities of their children online.

According to Ogunlade, parents can link their phones, block or allow certain contents into their children's phones. This would allow the parents to know the type of content their children are exposed to.

You can use the app to block 'filth' sites and other unwanted content. Parents can use the app to fix the time frame in which the child can use the device. This means the parents can make the device go off when the time allotted on the device has elapsed.

How to link your children's mobile device to your own

1. Create a Gmail account

A google mail account is needed as the first step in linking your child's mobile device to your own. A Gmail account would be created that contains the real age of your child.

2. Install Google Family Link

After creating a Gmail account with your child's real age, the next important step to take is to install the app, Google Family Link on your phone (parent's phone)

3. Add registered Gmail ID

After successfully installing the Google Family link application on your phone as a guardian or parent, the next important step is to add your child's registered Gmail Identification to your Google Family link.

4. Link E-mail ID

The next and last step to take is to link your child's e-mail IDentification to login into the child's device and activate it.

Following this step, your phone would get a notification to allow you to activate your child's phone.

Going forward

After the above steps, you are good to go; as your child can now begin to use the phone but cannot access adult sites with their own phone.

