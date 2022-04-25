A former head of department in Kaduna state Polytechnic Dr Ramatu Abarshi has been kidnapped

Dr Abarshi, a widow to a late Air Commodore was kidnapped alongside her daughter when they went to deliver some items to the less privileged people

The terrorists who kidnapped the mother and daughter have made contact with their family and are asking for N100 million as ransom for their release

There was tension in Kaduna state after some bandits launched an attack near the Kasuwan Magani, in the Kajuru local government area of the state.

The Punch reports that the bandits following the attack abducted a former Head of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the Kaduna State Polytechnic, Dr Ramatu Abarshi and her daughter, Ameera.

A lecturer has been abducted alongside her daughter in Kaduna state. Photo: Kaduna state government

Source: Facebook

Sources said that the lecturer and her daughter had boarded a commercial vehicle which was conveying them while they distributed clothes and other items to the less privileged for the Eid-el- Fitr celebration.

A source said they were coming back to Kaduna on Friday, April 22, when the incident occurred.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the source:

“They were abducted near Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru LGA, some few kilometres away from the metropolis after they successfully distributed some relief materials to the less privileged at Tilde Kargiji in Lere LGA of the state.”

A widow to late Air Commodore Abarshi of the Nigerian Navy, Ramatu is said to have executed several Engineering and Entrepreneurship projects on behalf of Kaduna Polytechnic.

Some of the projects said to be executed by the lecturer are, the Women Empowerment Programme in Katare, Mararabanrido, Kachia, VVF Patients in Kano, Train the Trainer programmes, and Skill acquisition programmes for youth, among many others.

Kidnappers make their demand

Channels Television reports that the abducted lecturer is the chairperson of the Kaduna-based Barkindo Rahama Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, executing skill acquisition programmes for women, youths, and the physically challenged in society.

Speaking on the incident, a member of the Abarshi family said the terrorists have contacted the family and made a demand of N100 million as a ransom for their release.

Meanwhile, neither the state government nor the Kaduna state police command is yet to react to the incident.

Tears, pain as Kaduna train victim Chinelo Megafu is buried

A young victim of the Abuja-Kaduna train attacked by suspected terrorists had been buried in Lagos state.

Dr Chinelo Megafu was buried amid tears and sorrow with many several of her family members and friends in attendance.

The dental surgeon who tweeted about the incident was shot during the attack on the Kaduna-bound train.

To facilitate release of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers, FG makes 1 important move, relatives react

The federal government said it had opened a communication channel with the abductors of passengers on the Monday, March 28, Kaduna-bound train.

This information was disclosed by the chairman of a group of relatives of victims of the ill-fated train Jimoh Fatai.

Fatai said they are hopeful that their loved ones would be released and return home to their families in due time.

Source: Legit.ng