Legal luminary, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), says an interim government should replace the current administration at the expiration of of President Muhammadu Buhari tenure in 2023.

1. 2023 elections should be suspended

2. Interim government should be in force for six months to chart a new course for Nigeria.

3. There should be a new-look peoples’ Constitution which should provide for part-time legislators and non-executive president - no salary, but sitting allowances only for lawmakers.

4. Members of the interim government should be drawn from among living former presidents and vice-presidents; some selected ministers and governors and delegates of prominent professional associations like the Nigeria Medical Association, Nigeria Bar Association and the Nigeria Labour Congress among others.

5. The 1999 Constitution has made politics become not only very attractive, but lucrative business in Nigeria today.

6. The new constitution should be coordinated by the interim government

7. The constitution should spell out rules and regulations on improved qualifications of those contesting elections.

8. The new constitution should provide a true federal system of government, instead of the expensive presidential system of government. "I suggest a parliamentary system of government, with a unicameral legislature."

9. The new constitution should also provide a body at the local, state and federal levels to screen all aspirants on the sources of their wealth and means of livelihood, criminal record which includes pending suits.”

10. Any person that would become the president of Nigeria should not be older than 60 years of age and must have a university degree.

11. Nigeria is already bankrupt.

