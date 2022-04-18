The report claiming the Governor Soludo of Anambra state escaped an assassination attempt has been debunked by his party, APGA

Chinedu Obigwe, coordinator of APGA Media Warriors Forum, said there was no attack on Soludo's convoy as the report claimed

The APGA chieftain said what happened was that some hoodlums launched a “hit and run attack” on the Isuofia community

Awka, Anambra state - The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has debunked the report claiming there was an assassination attempt on the governor of Anambra state, Chukwuma Soludo.

The national coordinator of APGA Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, said on Monday, April 18, that nothing of such had happened since Soludo became Anambra governor, The Punch reported.

APGA said Governor Soludo's convoy was not attacked. Photo credit: @CCSoludo

Source: Twitter

He described the report as an orchestrated plot by “mischief makers” to instill fear in the minds of the people “just as it is condemnable”.

Obigwe maintained that Governor Soludo would not yield to the “evil wishes” of the criminal elements who want to hold Anambra state spellbound.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

What really happened, Obigwe reveals

Speaking with newsmen in Akwa, Obigwe said some hoodlums only launched a “hit and run attack” on the Isuofia community and not on Governor Soludo’s convoy.

He urged the general public to disregard the twisted report just as he reminded the media that they have a role in eradicating criminality in Anambra and the southeast region.

According to him, no criminal elements could withstand the level of preparedness the governor has placed on security in the state as “security remains the bedrock of sustainable development”.

His words:

“There was nothing like an attack on the governor. What happened was that criminal elements currently suffocating under the heat of the governor’s merciless onslaught against them decided to launch a hit and run attack at Isuofia.

“They did that to frighten the residents of Isuofia and to see if Soludo will back out of his decision to end the senseless every Monday sit-at-home in Anambra.

“But they have forgotten that the governor will not yield to their evil wishes as he is determined to deal decisively with them because security is the bedrock of sustainable development.

“Soludo’s convoy was not attacked at all, so I can’t tell how they got the news of Soludo’s escape from an assassination attempt in Anambra.”

Unknown gunmen set Aguata LGA secretariat on fire in Anambra state

In another report, Aguata Local Government secretariat in Anambra state was recently set on fire.

The secretariat was attacked on Thursday, April 7 in the afternoon by gunmen who were believed to be the same people that attacked the market in the council, Eke Ekwulobia.

The spokesman of the police command in Anambra state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that the secretariat was on fire but said that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Source: Legit.ng