Notorious armed robbers that terrorised Nigeria in the 1980s and 1990s, identified simply as Oyenusi, Lawrence Anini and Monday Osunbor, have ‘resurrected’ in Ondo state.

They ‘resurrected’ in teenage robbery suspects nabbed by the Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps at Ijare area of Akure.

The Nation reports that members of the gang named themselves after the late notorious armed robbers who were killed by firing squad.

The new gang of who named themselves after Anini, Osunbor, and Oyenusi. Photo credit: The Nation

Source: Facebook

The robbers

Among the robbers paraded were 14- year- old Anini; 16-year- old Oyenusi and 17-year- old Monday Osunbor.

The mother of 14- year- old Anini was also paraded.

