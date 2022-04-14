Earlier, the Senate received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari to approve adjustments to the 2022 fiscal framework

On Thursday, April 14, the National Assembly passed amendments to the 2022 Appropriation Act and 2022 Fiscal Framework

Meanwhile, the budget deficit increased by N965.42 billion to N7.35 trillion, which will be financed by new borrowings from the domestic market

The National Assembly has passed amendments to the 2022 Appropriation Act and 2022 Fiscal Framework, which raised the deficit in the Federal Government’s budget by N965.42 billion to N7.35 trillion.

The Senate and the House of Representatives, respectively, considered and adopted reports on the amendment bills at the plenary on Thursday, based on the request by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The federal parliament approved a new oil price benchmark of $73 per barrel, a new oil production volume of 1.600 million per day, and a PMS subsidy of N4 trillion, The Punch reports.

The National Assembly has passed the amended 2022 budget. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Provision for federally-funded upstream projects being implemented was cut by N200bn from N352.80bn, while the projection for Federal Government independent revenue was raised by N400bn.

Also passed was an additional provision of N182.45bn to cater for the needs of the Nigeria Police Force as well as provision of N76.13bn for domestic debt service, with net reductions in statutory transfers by N66.07bn.

The statutory transfers’ adjustments were as follows: NDDC by N13.46bn, from N102.78bn to N89.32bn; NEDC by N6.30bn, from N48.08bn to N41.78bn; UBEC by N23.16bn, from N112.29bn to N89.13bn; Basic Health Care Fund by N11.58bn, from N56.14bn to N44.56bn; and NASENI by N11.58bn, from N56.14bn to N44.56bn.

Source: Legit.ng