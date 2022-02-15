To attend the sixth EU-AU summit in Brussels, Belgium, President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria on Tuesday, February 15

The summit which will run for two days will be attended by world leaders who are set to discuss crucial issues confronting the globe

President Buhari will be accompanied by a number of delegates, including the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama

President Muhammadu will on Tuesday, February 15, leave the Aso Rock Villa to attend the sixth European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

A statement by a presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, disclosed that at the summit crucial issues on economy, peace and security, climate change and energy transition will be discussed.

Buhari will return to Nigeria on Saturday, February 19

Other topics to be deliberated upon include education, culture and vocational training, migration and mobility, agriculture and sustainable development and health systems, and vaccine production.

Shehu added that Buhari will be accompanied to the European nation by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor.

Other delegates are National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The president is expected back in the country on Saturday, February 19.

Buhari's proposed trip was also announced by another presidential media aide, Buhari Sallau.

President Buhari to depart Nigeria again as presidency reveals destination

Meanwhile, Buhari was to depart Abuja on Thursday, February 3, for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Legit.ng reported that the president would participate in the 35th Ordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government.

The theme for this year’s summit is Building Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthen Agriculture, Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development.

Femi Adesina, a special adviser to the president on media and publicity, in a statement on Wednesday, February 2, said the president would join other African leaders in finding solutions to political, economic and social challenges facing the continent.

