The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, April 7, said it will appeal the ruling by the Federal High Court over the defection of the governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party chairman in the state, Venatius Ikem, in a statement seen by Legit.ng said the Cross River governor ran away with the mandate of the PDP.

Describing the court ruling as a provocation inflicted on the party by unscrupulous elements who were mistakenly given the mandate of the PDP, Ikem said an appeal is imminent.

His words:

“We will be studying the judgment in its entirety with the certainty of appealing to the next court of law until justice is manifestly done.

“The judgment of yesterday by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja is yet another successful exploration of the depth of legal jurisprudence in the uncharted territory such as we have at hand.

“Let me assure you that this judgment is only a step in the overall picture envisaged by our lawyers when they took steps to explore this legal option which has the potential to take both the judiciary and indeed our entire democracy to another level entirely."

Ikem also noted that the PDP will not rest until justice is gotten as the party's leadership will continue to support their lawyers in the legal pursuit.

Defection: Federal High Court refuses to sack Ben Ayade, deputy

Governor Ben Ayade had gotten a reprieve from the Federal High Court over the suit against him concerning his defection.

The court has failed to sack the Cross River state governor and his deputy from office as demanded by the PDP.

Interestingly, the presiding judge in the case stated that the movement of the duo from one party to another is immoral.

No regrets for joining APC - Gov Ben Ayade

On his part, Governor Ayade had earlier stated that he does not regret decamping from the PDP to the APC.

The governor also expressed optimism that he will retain his seat as governor despite the suit filed by the PDP.

Ayade, who emerged as governor under the PDP had defected to the APC with the majority of his political appointees, supporters, and lawmakers.

