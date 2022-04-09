The call for the resignation of NFF's president Amaju Pinnick has finally been heard as he had promised to step down

Pinnick in a recent interview disclosed his job position so far has affected to a large extent, his family and noted he would prioritise them, moving forward

Meanwhile, Pinnick, revealed further that he will not be running for the position for a third term due to increased pressure from his family while noting that he will step down

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, has dropped his third term bid amid intense pressure on him to quit following the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to Daily Trust.

Earlier, the Nigerian football stakeholders mounted sustained pressure on Pinnick to resign immediately from office.

On March 29, 2022, the three-time African champions drew 1-1 with the Black Stars of Ghana in the return leg of the final round qualifiers for this year’s World Cup and were eliminated on the away goal rule.

Amaju Pinnick appears to have jettisoned his plans of vying for a third term in office when his current tenure expires in September. Photo credit: Football Fans Tribe

Source: Facebook

Reason for the pressure

Super Eagles’ failure did not go down well with millions of disappointed Nigerians, including the number one citizen, President Muhammadu Buhari, who had stormed the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja to give support to their darling team.

As a fallout, Austin Eguavoen had stepped down in his role as the handler of the Nigeria national team, while other members of the team were sacked by the NFF.

The sacked crew included ex-internationals like Emmanuel Amuneke and Joseph Yobo.

His sack

Still miffed by the development, most football stakeholders immediately called on Pinnick and his board members to resign, as they blamed the failure of the Super Eagles on the football federation’s ineffective leadership.

Barely 48 hours after the news outlet report, Pinnick, in bowing to pressure, dropped his third term bid.

His current tenure expires in September. In an interview on Arise TV, he said his involvement in football administration over the years has taken a toll on his family.

“It has been a very turbulent ride for Nigerian football. I’m eligible to run according to the statutes. Do I want to run? It’s a no-no. My family is very key to me. They said it’s taking a toll on me and the family. They believe that I’ve done my best, and it’s time to move on. It’s a regrettable decision, but it’s the best.”

Nigeria Vs Ghana: Sack NFF now, APC presidential aspirant tells Buhari's govt

The Amaju Pinnick-led administration of the Nigerian Football Federation is facing challenges over the loss of qualifier games for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A call to this effect was made by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to the federal government after the Super Eagles lost to the Black Stars of Ghana on Tuesday, March 29.

Kalu noted that for the last five years, the NFF has demonstrated nothing but sheer incompetence when it has all it takes to produce the best result.

Buhari sends direct message to 2 Super Eagles players before match with Tunisia

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday had a pep talk with the team via a video conference.

President Buhari spoke with Coach Augustine Eguavoen, Captain Ahmed Musa, Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), and Nigerian Ambassador to Cameroon, Abayomi Olonisakin.

Speaking directly to two of the players, Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon, the president urged them not only to keep making their country proud but to eventually bring the trophy home.

Source: Legit.ng