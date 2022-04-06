As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, the US Mission in Nigeria arrived Imo state on Tuesday, April 5

The team was led by the Deputy Chief of Mission, Kathleen Fitzgibbon, with a campaign on COVID-19 awareness as its mission

The campaign is aimed at complementing the state government's progress in the vaccination against COVID-19

Owerri - The Imo government on Tuesday, April 5 met with the United States ambassadorial team on a COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

Governor Hope Uzodimma in his address commended Kathleen Fitzgibbon, US Deputy Chief of Mission, and her team for their support in the fight against the deadly pandemic.

Kathleen Fitzgibbon, US Deputy Chief of Mission speaking at Government House, Owerri during the meeting. Photo credit: Imo state government

Source: Facebook

The governor called on all religious leaders, traditional leaders, and the people of Imo state to support and avail themselves for the mission to stay alive and protected from the virus.

The governor further disclosed that the cause to stay alive against COVID-19 is an all-expense paid cause by the United States government and enjoined all to take advantage.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Speaking earlier, the head of the US delegation commended the governor for his political will in support to keep his people safe.

She further commended the media in the state that have made the essence of the COVID-19 vaccination crystal clear to both the rural and urban communities in their domain.

Writing on his Facebook page, Governor Hope Uzodimma said:

“My administration would continue to partner with international agencies and corporate organisations in the provision of good governance to our people.

“I, therefore, encouraged our traditional rulers, religious and community leaders, to cooperate with the mission for a successful exercise, which is at no cost, as they target the rural areas.”

Imo state govt flags-off COVID-19 community mass vaccination campaign

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how the Imo government flagged off the Covid-19 community mass vaccination campaign in the state in February 2022.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Governor Uzodimma said the capacity of his administration was first tested by the virus but his administration was not found wanting as it tackled it head-on.

He commended Caritas, the Inter-Faith Association, for agreeing to partner with the Imo government in working with the National Healthcare Development Agency, UNICEF, WHO, the United States, and other organisations to ensure that vaccination in the state is a success.

Obasanjo commends Hope Uzodimma’s developmental strides in Imo state

Meanwhile, Nigeria's former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, recently commended Governor Uzodimma on the laudable developmental strides that Imo state is witnessing under his administration.

Obasanjo paid the compliment during his 85th birthday celebration, hosted by the first family of Imo state at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Owerri.

Speaking on the sidelines of the celebration, the former president called for improved engagements with genuinely frustrated militant members of society to de-escalate conflict and promote peace.

Source: Legit.ng